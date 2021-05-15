EKU wins first OVC softball tournament title since 2004

OXFORD, Ala. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky beat top-seeded SEMO twice in two days, including a 5-4 win on Saturday, to win its first OVC softball tournament title since 2004.

The Colonels (35-15, 22-9 OVC) took a 3-1 lead in the second thanks to a 2-run blast from Zoe Mihalicz. SEMO hit three straight solo shots to go up 4-3 before a two-run homer from freshman Carly Robinson.

With a 5-4, lead EKU slammed the door on a bases-loaded threat to win the tournament title.

The Colonels are working on the details of a NCAA Selection Show watch party on campus. Eastern will find out who they play tomorrow night at 9 p.m. ET. The selection show will air live on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.