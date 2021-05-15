Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports less than 500 new cases of COVID-19, 2.83% positivity rate Saturday

KY COVID-19 Update
KY COVID-19 Update
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says 1,908,850 Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Beshear reported 488 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing the state total to 452,250 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.83 percent positivity rate. Of Saturday’s new cases, 118 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 5 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, with no additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,648.

As of Saturday, 403 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 115 are in the ICU, and 51 are on ventilators.

