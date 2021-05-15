Advertisement

Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in Pahokee, Fla. Weaver who gained national acclaim when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 has died of natural causes, his family says.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The student reporter who gained national acclaim when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 has died of natural causes.

Damon Weaver’s family says he died May 1 at the age of 23. Further details were not released. He had been studying communications at Albany State University in Georgia.

Weaver was 11 when he interviewed Obama for 10 minutes in the Diplomatic Room. He asked questions that focused primarily on education. He covered school lunches, bullying, conflict resolution and how to succeed.

Weaver then asked Obama to be his “homeboy,” saying then-Vice President Joe Biden had already accepted.

A smiling Obama replied “Absolutely” and shook the boy’s hand.

