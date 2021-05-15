Lex Project Prom makes Fayette County students dreams a reality

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Everyone remembers going to their high school prom, but do you remember how much it all cost? Probably a lot more than you think, but it’s all worth it for the big night. Unfortunately, for some students, prom is not an option because of the added costs. Lex Project Prom is an organization that is determined not to let money be an issue.

“We help them be able to attend big events; mostly senior prom where we collect gently used and new dresses and all other items for them to be able to attend that event,” said Asona McMullen, founder and executive director of Lex Project Prom. “They are able to ‘shop’ through all of our inventory completely free and at no cost to them or their family.”

Ten years ago, when McMullen went to prom, her best friend was almost not able to attend, and that was not okay with her. She told her parents that instead of getting her own new shoes for prom, she wanted them to pitch in and help her friend. The same situation happened to her younger sister years later, and their generosity sparked a movement.

Not only do they have dresses, jewelry, and shoes, but they also have a partnership with a local tuxedo rental place. In addition to prom attire, the dinner is also a costly part as well, and they are giving the students that come to get dresses and menswear a free dinner at J. Alexander’s.

“To sum it up, I’ve cried twice, I’ve cried twice this morning because you never know what circumstance you may find. What some of these students are facing at home,” said McMullen.

For a student like Marla Aburto, a foster child who has already gone through so much, the idea of going to prom seemed like a fantasy until Lex Project Prom helped her and her sisters feel special.

“It means a lot knowing that it’s my last year and it’s my first prom, and they are helping me here a lot to find the perfect dress for me,” said Marla Aburto, a senior at Lafayette high school.

Marla’s foster mom Diana feels like she’s hit the jackpot for her daughters.

“I’m a foster mom of seven kids, especially teenagers and girls, and this moment is really hard with jobs and no money to make these girl’s dreams come true. So to find this program is like a blessing for everybody. My girls are so excited,” Aburto said.

Hopefully, year after year, they will continue to receive more sponsors and donations from local businesses to give these kids a night to remember for the rest of their life. McMullen said they still have dresses and menswear available for people that need them, and you can go to the Lex Project Prom’s website to reach out.

