Lexington Clinic celebrates new facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Clinic celebrated a major milestone on Saturday by cutting the ribbon on its new facility.

“To pull this off through COVID and all the things going on as a testament to the people I work with,” Dr. Andy Henderson, CEO of the Lexington Clinic said.

He said planning for the new facility started in the 1990s. Today, the shiny new building stands tall on South Broadway.

“It includes primary care, specialty services, laboratory, radiology,” he explained. “It’s a reproduction or an upgrade from the present building, which has served us for 64 years.”

Throughout the long history of the Lexington Clinic, 2020 brought something unexpected: the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, everyone has learned the importance of healthcare.

Dr. Henderson said it also taught him lessons in life. “You learn you have to be smart, you have to be active, and you have to look out not just for yourself but for your neighbor, your family, and all of the others around you.”

Aside from being a major milestone for the Lexington Clinic, Mayor Linda Gorton said this is a win for all of central Kentucky.

“Your impact on Lexington, on our people and the health of our people is enormous. Please don’t ever forget that,” she said at the ceremony.

The new facility is now fully operational.

Demolition on the old facility will begin on May 31.

