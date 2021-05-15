Advertisement

Lexington Clinic celebrates new facility

The new Lexington Clinic facility is now fully operational.
The new Lexington Clinic facility is now fully operational.(Olivia Russell (WKYT))
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Clinic celebrated a major milestone on Saturday by cutting the ribbon on its new facility.

“To pull this off through COVID and all the things going on as a testament to the people I work with,” Dr. Andy Henderson, CEO of the Lexington Clinic said.

He said planning for the new facility started in the 1990s. Today, the shiny new building stands tall on South Broadway.

“It includes primary care, specialty services, laboratory, radiology,” he explained. “It’s a reproduction or an upgrade from the present building, which has served us for 64 years.”

Throughout the long history of the Lexington Clinic, 2020 brought something unexpected: the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, everyone has learned the importance of healthcare.

Dr. Henderson said it also taught him lessons in life. “You learn you have to be smart, you have to be active, and you have to look out not just for yourself but for your neighbor, your family, and all of the others around you.”

Aside from being a major milestone for the Lexington Clinic, Mayor Linda Gorton said this is a win for all of central Kentucky.

“Your impact on Lexington, on our people and the health of our people is enormous. Please don’t ever forget that,” she said at the ceremony.

The new facility is now fully operational.

Demolition on the old facility will begin on May 31.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will soon be back to 100% capacity
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
Thursday is a day thousands of unemployed Kentuckians have waited for, as 13 regional...
Will Kentucky follow other states and end extra $300 a week unemployment payments?
Two accused of sexual assault of minors and providing minors with alcohol and illegal drugs.
Mt. Sterling pair accused of abusing minors through fake youth support group

Latest News

File image
Two hospitalized after Woodford County crash
30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Officials from both Grayson and Breckinridge counties searched for a child that went missing in...
2-year-old girl drowns at Falls of Rough resort
The clinic was held at Walmart in Stanford.
Veterans get COVID-19 shot at Walmart vaccine clinic