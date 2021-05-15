London Town Center hosts ‘Pops in the Park’ event

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kicking off a weekend of fun, London city officials are looking to give back to their community by adding a local touch.

”We started into the weekend with the Shop Local Extravaganza and people can pick up a 10 dollar off coupon that was good for 10 dollars off a 10 dollar purchase at participating retailers and restaurants,” Julie Rea said.

Officials are using the growing business district that is downtown London to draw inspiration.

”We want people to get out and enjoy our beautiful community,” Rea said. “Shop local, eat local, experience our community and just love London, and love on our business owners because they’ve really had a rough year.”

No matter the organization, officials are using a team approach to keep every entity from the City of London to Laurel County Tourism involved.

”It really takes everybody being involved,” Daniel Carmack said. “It’s not just one person or one group. This really is a team effort in London-Laurel County and we’re excited about the growth that we’re seeing.”

They are also using unique events such as “Pops in the Park” featuring the South Laurel High School band to get everything started.

”I’m looking forward to just coming to support the students on behalf of the city and on behalf of the community and just being part of the community, seeing people out and about again,” Carmack said.

Rea shares Carmack’s enthusiasm and said that she is thrilled to see community members enjoying the city again.

”It’s so awesome that we have this beautiful park, this beautiful facility and that our school children are taking part in participating and making something amazing happen here,” Rea said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.