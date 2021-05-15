No. 25 South Carolina blanks Kentucky on Senior Day 9-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Brett Kerry fired a complete-game shutout in his first start of the season and No. 25 South Carolina blanked Kentucky 9-0 Saturday on Senior Day to clinch the weekend series.

The Gamecocks (30-18, 14-12 SEC) have won their first series in Lexington since 2009. It also was the first time UK (27-19, 11-15) had been shutout in 53 games and just the third time in 239 games under head coach Nick Mingione.

Andrew Eyster blasted a grand slam in the fifth inning to break the game open for a 6-0 Gamecock lead.

The two SEC East rivals will wrap their series on Sunday afternoon with UK desperately needing a victory to keep it’s NCAA Tournament hopes alive. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.

