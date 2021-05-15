Advertisement

No. 25 South Carolina blanks Kentucky on Senior Day 9-0

Brett Kerry fired a complete-game shutout in his first start of the season.
South Carolina will go for the sweep on Sunday.
South Carolina will go for the sweep on Sunday.(South Carolina Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Brett Kerry fired a complete-game shutout in his first start of the season and No. 25 South Carolina blanked Kentucky 9-0 Saturday on Senior Day to clinch the weekend series.

The Gamecocks (30-18, 14-12 SEC) have won their first series in Lexington since 2009. It also was the first time UK (27-19, 11-15) had been shutout in 53 games and just the third time in 239 games under head coach Nick Mingione.

Andrew Eyster blasted a grand slam in the fifth inning to break the game open for a 6-0 Gamecock lead.

The two SEC East rivals will wrap their series on Sunday afternoon with UK desperately needing a victory to keep it’s NCAA Tournament hopes alive. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will soon be back to 100% capacity
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
A school bus was involved in a crash in Montgomery County Friday.
Teen killed in Montgomery County crash
Thursday is a day thousands of unemployed Kentuckians have waited for, as 13 regional...
Will Kentucky follow other states and end extra $300 a week unemployment payments?

Latest News

Stoops taking pictures with UK fans.
Stoops signs Old Wm. Tarr bottles Saturday at Total Wine
EKU wins OVC tournament title.
EKU wins first OVC softball tournament title since 2004
Preakness entrant Rombauer works out during a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes...
Rombauer wins 146th running of Preakness Stakes
Coltyn Kessler. Kentucky falls South Carolina,12-6. Photo By Barry Westerman | UK Athletics
South Carolina uses small ball to seize series opener