Rescue Squad: Car crashes into home in Laurel County, driver hospitalized

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to Reams Lane in London Saturday after a car crashed into a home.

Officials say rescue units and firefighters worked to pull the driver from the car and stabilize the home.

They say the driver was alert and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. However, there was a language barrier as he only spoke Spanish. He was later flown to a hospital in Lexington.

According to Public Information Officer Nathan Kirby, the driver is in stable condition.

The home was empty at the time of the crash.

The London Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and London Police Department also assisted in the response effort.

