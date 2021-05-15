Rombauer wins 146th running of Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE (WKYT) - At 11-1, Rombauer roared past Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit to win the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes.

Rombauer gives trainer Michael McCarthy his first Preakness win and it gives jockey Flavien Pratt his fist Preakness win as well.

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit (2-1) finished in third and Midnight Bourbon (3-1) finished in second.

