Rombauer wins 146th running of Preakness Stakes

He went off at 11-1 and roared past Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit to win.
Preakness entrant Rombauer works out during a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes...
Preakness entrant Rombauer works out during a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (WKYT) - At 11-1, Rombauer roared past Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit to win the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes.

Rombauer gives trainer Michael McCarthy his first Preakness win and it gives jockey Flavien Pratt his fist Preakness win as well.

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit (2-1) finished in third and Midnight Bourbon (3-1) finished in second.

