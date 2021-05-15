Small businesses looking forward to relaxed guidelines

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for small businesses who have had to navigate capacity restrictions, even shutting down at one point, and the drop in sales as many shoppers chose to stay home.

“Traffic has been down, people have been fearful to get out,” said Tina Peffer. “Sales have been slow.”

Peffer owns All That and More in downtown Georgetown. She says the news of restrictions getting relaxed was news she thought would never come, and was thrilled to finally take signs down requiring masks inside after the CDC changed guidance about masks for vaccinated people.

“I took it down this morning,” Peffer said. “I came in and was like, ‘Yay we’re back to normal!’”

But down the block, neighboring business Cravens & Lewis Jewelers says they’re not rushing to get rid of their safety protocols just yet.

“We are going to wait several days to see how it settles out, see what our customers are asking for,” said John Lewis. “If they come in without a mask, we will not reject them, we’ll just go on with it. I will probably keep mine on for a while.”

The big question on shop owners’ minds is how will or how can they make sure all customers who come in without a mask are actually fully vaccinated.

“For me and the people who work here, we’re vaccinated,” said Peffer. “I was still wearing mask when it was mandated, more to protect people who were not. So, if people are coming in who are not vaccinated, what they are doing is they’re exposing other non-vaccinated people.”

“Kentucky’s retail community is looking forward to the full reopening of our state’s economy on June 11,” said the Kentucky Retail Federation. “Our industry has helped to keep Kentucky’s economy afloat over the last 14 months and will continue to play a major role in the state’s economic recovery. As more people head out to support Kentucky businesses, we encourage them to take note and be considerate of individual store policies on masking and social distancing. Different businesses will have different policies and we encourage everyone to respect them. Our members will be doing everything they can to make this information easily accessible to patrons.”

