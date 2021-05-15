Advertisement

Stoops signs Old Wm. Tarr bottles Saturday at Total Wine

The Wildcats head man is a co-owner of Old William Tarr distillery.
Stoops taking pictures with UK fans.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - May 15 is National Whiskey Day and Saturday at Total Wine, Kentucky Wildcat fans sampled whiskey with Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops.

The Wildcats head man is a co-owner of Old William Tarr distillery and he signed bottles of their Manchester Reserve blended whiskey. He also took pictures and sampled their premium product with customers in the store. Old William Tarr is located on Manchester Street and is Lexington’s first federally-registered distillery.

It’s already a multi-award winning whiskey and Stoops says he is enjoying his new bourbon adventure in the Blue Grass State.

“It’s been a lot of fun for me,” said Stoops. “Obviously being in Kentucky and growing to really appreciate and love the bourbon business and being a part of this and being able to be an owner in this great brand it’s been a lot of fun. It’s always fun getting out into the public promoting the brand. You can get on William Tarr social media we are going to be doing this through June, so I will be out at quite a few places and obviously we are going to talk about bourbon, but it’s fun to talk about football as well.”

