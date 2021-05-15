Advertisement

Two hospitalized after Woodford County crash

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Woodford County.

It happened around 10 a.m. on the Bluegrass Parkway just before the Hunter Town Road overpass.

According to Versailles Police, a pickup truck towing an RV collided with a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown as of now.

A Versailles Police accident reconstruction unit has been investigating the crash. They expect to clear the area around 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will soon be back to 100% capacity
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
Thursday is a day thousands of unemployed Kentuckians have waited for, as 13 regional...
Will Kentucky follow other states and end extra $300 a week unemployment payments?
Two accused of sexual assault of minors and providing minors with alcohol and illegal drugs.
Mt. Sterling pair accused of abusing minors through fake youth support group

Latest News

The new Lexington Clinic facility is now fully operational.
Lexington Clinic celebrates new facility
30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Officials from both Grayson and Breckinridge counties searched for a child that went missing in...
2-year-old girl drowns at Falls of Rough resort
The clinic was held at Walmart in Stanford.
Veterans get COVID-19 shot at Walmart vaccine clinic