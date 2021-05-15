Two hospitalized after Woodford County crash

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Woodford County.

It happened around 10 a.m. on the Bluegrass Parkway just before the Hunter Town Road overpass.

According to Versailles Police, a pickup truck towing an RV collided with a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown as of now.

A Versailles Police accident reconstruction unit has been investigating the crash. They expect to clear the area around 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.