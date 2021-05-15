Advertisement

Veterans get COVID-19 shot at Walmart vaccine clinic

The clinic was held at Walmart in Stanford.
The clinic was held at Walmart in Stanford.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Verla Wilson, her daughter, and her grandson went to Wal Mart Saturday morning to get protected against Covid-19.

“I think it’s worth getting. It’s ok. Don’t hurt. I urge everyone to get it,” said Wilson, whose grandson served in Iraq.

“And he brought me over. He’s taking care of me,” she said.

She was one of the dozens served by the collaboration between Walmart the Veterans Administration.

“This has been a positive event. Our veterans appreciate that we are coming out into the community coming to them,” said Patrick Sinclair, with the Dept. Of Veterans Affairs.

Among them is Bill Patrick, who served in the Vietnam War.

“I was in 4 years. Sent me to Guantanamo Bay first, then went to the USS Springfield for 2 and a half years,” he said.

He and others had the choice of either the one dose Johnson and Johnson or Moderna vaccines.

“This is the 3rd shot clinic that we’ve done, here in our community, we are going to continue to do this to provide for our veterans,” Sinclair said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will soon be back to 100% capacity
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
Thursday is a day thousands of unemployed Kentuckians have waited for, as 13 regional...
Will Kentucky follow other states and end extra $300 a week unemployment payments?
Two accused of sexual assault of minors and providing minors with alcohol and illegal drugs.
Mt. Sterling pair accused of abusing minors through fake youth support group

Latest News

Officials from both Grayson and Breckinridge counties searched for a child that went missing in...
2-year-old girl drowns at Falls of Rough resort
weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Sunshine to Showers
A school bus was involved in a crash in Montgomery County Friday.
Deadly crash still under investigation in Montgomery County
Store owners in downtown Georgetown are excited to see a relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions.
Small businesses looking forward to relaxed guidelines