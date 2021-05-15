Advertisement

Warren Co. extension office creating waystation for diminishing Monarch Butterfly

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday the Warren County Cooperative extension office invited members of the community to allow them to watch local Extension Master Gardeners plant milkweed and other nectar plants in the waystation gardens.

According to the extension office, “Two things are certain about monarch butterflies: they are beautiful, and they are threatened with extinction. Monarchs’ wings have long been compared to miniature works of art. But they are disappearing. Scientists estimate that the number of Eastern monarchs has declined by 75 percent since the 1990s. In the Western U.S., monarch numbers have plummeted even more. Experts say the drop in monarch numbers is due to large scale use of pesticides, land development, deforestation, and climate change.

In recent years, as the monarchs’ plight has become more crucial, universities, communities, and private citizens have taken steps to help sustain the species by creating waystations to provide milkweed, which is used as food for caterpillars, and native nectar plants, which are used for nourishment by the adults. Scaling up efforts like these is critical to saving our monarchs.”

WBKO News spoke with a master gardener on why he decided to be involved.

“What prompted this, and you see it all over the country, Eastern monarchs, the population has diminished 75 to 80%. Over the last 25 years,” said Ernie Vanhooser. “Western butterfly monarch butterflies have actually diminished even more. So what’s happening is people, universities, communities, individuals, are starting monarch butterfly waystations.”

“This is a small effort to try to help give them some place to rest and, and grow and start on their journey from here,” said Vanhooser.

Vanhooser says you can help the monarch butterfly by planting the following.

“If people that, you know in your audience have a garden of any kind, they can take a little portion of it. And as long as they have, you know, three or four milkweed plants, and they’ve got some nectar plants, those would be things like coneflowers, and shasta daisies, and lantana, and all kinds of things that are normal gardening plants that most people around here would have,” said Vanhooser.

You can learn more about the extension office by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will soon be back to 100% capacity
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
Thursday is a day thousands of unemployed Kentuckians have waited for, as 13 regional...
Will Kentucky follow other states and end extra $300 a week unemployment payments?
Two accused of sexual assault of minors and providing minors with alcohol and illegal drugs.
Mt. Sterling pair accused of abusing minors through fake youth support group

Latest News

weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Sunshine to Showers
A school bus was involved in a crash in Montgomery County Friday.
Deadly crash still under investigation in Montgomery County
Store owners in downtown Georgetown are excited to see a relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions.
Small businesses looking forward to relaxed guidelines
City officials say the event will kick off "Shop Local Extravaganza" weekend.
London Town Center hosts ‘Pops in the Park’ event
Winchester police have charged Steven McGuire, 39, with murder.
Winchester police: Man charged with murder, admitted to shooting woman