Warren Co. extension office creating waystation for diminishing Monarch Butterfly

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday the Warren County Cooperative extension office invited members of the community to allow them to watch local Extension Master Gardeners plant milkweed and other nectar plants in the waystation gardens.

According to the extension office, “Two things are certain about monarch butterflies: they are beautiful, and they are threatened with extinction. Monarchs’ wings have long been compared to miniature works of art. But they are disappearing. Scientists estimate that the number of Eastern monarchs has declined by 75 percent since the 1990s. In the Western U.S., monarch numbers have plummeted even more. Experts say the drop in monarch numbers is due to large scale use of pesticides, land development, deforestation, and climate change.

In recent years, as the monarchs’ plight has become more crucial, universities, communities, and private citizens have taken steps to help sustain the species by creating waystations to provide milkweed, which is used as food for caterpillars, and native nectar plants, which are used for nourishment by the adults. Scaling up efforts like these is critical to saving our monarchs.”

WBKO News spoke with a master gardener on why he decided to be involved.

“What prompted this, and you see it all over the country, Eastern monarchs, the population has diminished 75 to 80%. Over the last 25 years,” said Ernie Vanhooser. “Western butterfly monarch butterflies have actually diminished even more. So what’s happening is people, universities, communities, individuals, are starting monarch butterfly waystations.”

“This is a small effort to try to help give them some place to rest and, and grow and start on their journey from here,” said Vanhooser.

Vanhooser says you can help the monarch butterfly by planting the following.

“If people that, you know in your audience have a garden of any kind, they can take a little portion of it. And as long as they have, you know, three or four milkweed plants, and they’ve got some nectar plants, those would be things like coneflowers, and shasta daisies, and lantana, and all kinds of things that are normal gardening plants that most people around here would have,” said Vanhooser.

You can learn more about the extension office by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.