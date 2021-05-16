Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking storm chances before Summer surge

Published: May. 16, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While the second half of the weekend began on a dreary note, this is just the beginning of a more active pattern that sets up this week with warmer weather on the way as well.

A few isolated showers will remain mostly in eastern and southeastern Kentucky for this evening and into tonight, but generally, many regions will be on the drier side. Temperatures will stay on the mild side through this evening as well, falling from the 60s only into the 50s by later tonight. Skies will be a mix of cloudy and clearer skies at times through tonight as well.

By Monday morning, temperatures will be mid to lower-50s for another mild start to the day. Scattered shower chances will be with us again throughout the day on Monday all across our region. However, we will still have plenty of dry time between some shower chances, so it won’t be a complete washout of a day. Highs by Monday afternoon are expected to rise into the mid to lower-70s. A few thunderstorm chances could increase by Monday evening and overnight as well, but we aren’t tracking a severe threat with those storms.

Isolated to scattered rain, chances will remain around for Tuesday and Wednesday before a mostly dry pattern shows up for the end of the week. This week, we will also have temperatures warming into a Summer surge where highs reach into the 80s by the middle and latter part of the week. With warming temperatures, it will also feel a bit on the humid side for several days this week, which we haven’t truly had to deal with for quite some time, but something to get used to as we head towards summer.

