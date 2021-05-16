Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain Chances and a Warm Up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is Sunday and for the first time in a long time, I was able not to have to wear a coat to leave my house (yay).

Temps are in the 50′s and we have clouds across the region. Some rain showers are popping up, and by no means will today be a washout, but it will spit at us from time to time. Highs today could touch 70 degrees, and a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.

In this week’s forecast, we go from well below normal to a summer-like surge. Tomorrow we will continue with the slow-moving system and cloud to see better chances for rain and storms. This will even carry into Tuesday. Temps on both days will go from the low 70′s to mid 70′s. Once Wednesday comes, shower chances for the rest of the week slow down. There will be a small chance Wednesday and Thursday, but we completely dry out come the weekend. Wednesday, we also start to feel like May with temps in the 80′s and they continue like that well into Sunday.

