Kentucky men finish fifth at SEC Track & Field Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WKYT) - The Kentucky men finished in fifth at the SEC Track & Field Championships, their best performance in more than a quarter-century.

On the campus of Texas A&M, the Wildcats earned three Gold medals.

Charles Lenford Jr. earned the first SEC medal of his career, muscling his way to gold as he slung the platter 195′6″/59.58 meters. It is a personal best and improved his standing at No. 7 on the UK career list.

“It’s been a long time coming, honestly,” Lenford Jr. said. “I’ve been in the SEC for five years and it feels really good for this to be my last SEC Championships winning the Gold … I put in so much work. I feel like I worked the hardest I ever could have.”

In the 4x400-meter relay, Kennedy Lightner held off a furious Texas A&M rally to win Gold. The total time of 3:01.71 is a school record and also broke the facility record by 1.63 seconds. It is the fourth-fastest time in the nation during the outdoor season.

It has been quite a year for the 4x400 unit, which now has a gold medal after earning silver at the NCAA and SEC Indoor Championships.

Keaton Daniel joined Lenford and the relay in the winner’s circle. A redshirt freshman from Henderson, Nevada, Daniel won the pole vault as he cleared 18′8.25″/5.70m, eclipsing his own school record by an astonishing 7.75 inches. He also erased the facility record of 18″6.5″ set just one week ago by Clayton Fritsch of Sam Houston State. Daniel’s effort ties for the third-best in the nation during the outdoor season.

“Today was crazy,” Daniel said. “Ryan (Lipe) from Alabama (and I) were neck and neck, kept passing. In the end I was able to go with my coach (Kris Grimes), trust his training and come out with the win -- pretty nice!

“It was definitely nice getting these high bars. I’ve been chasing three high bars, but it just hadn’t lined up in past meets. Today it lined up perfect.”

The #UKTF men's team finished #SECTF in fifth place with 70 points. Highest for the UK men at @SEC Outdoors meet in more than a quarter-century, since the 1995 squad placed fourth in what was then a 12-team league.



The Wildcat women totaled 28 points to finish 11th. pic.twitter.com/aDY19h5eJY — UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) May 16, 2021

The triple gold sparked the men’s team to 70 total points and a fifth-place finish – highest for the UK men at the SEC outdoor meet in more than a quarter-century, since the 1995 squad placed fourth in what was then a 12-team league.

Moments after Daniel’s triumph, Masai Russell gained her first SEC individual medal by earning the bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles. Her personal-best time of 56.75 seconds improved her No. 5 time in school history.

Another notable effort was by Lang, who broke the school record in the 200m dash in 20.08 seconds, but the speed and depth of the SEC sprinters only allowed him to finish in fourth place.

The top eight finishers in each event earned points. In addition to the medalists, these Wildcats also scored points on Saturday:

Fourth place

Men’s 4x100m relay (Kennedy Lightner, Lance Lang, Rodney Heath Jr., Dwight St. Hillaire), 39.29, tied for No. 6 on the UK all-time list

Dwight St. Hillaire, 400m, 45.12

Lance Lang, 100m, 10.07w (+3.2)

Lance Lang, 200m, 20.08 - school record

Fifth place

Faith Ross, 100m hurdles, 12.92w (+3.6)

Kenroy Williams, 400m hurdles, 50.86

Dalton Shepler, pole vault, 16′8.75″/5.10m - No. 9 on UK all-time list

Joseph Jardine, pole vault, 16′8.75″/5.10m - No. 9 on UK all-time list

Sixth place

Masai Russell, 100m hurdles, 12.93w (+3.6)

Women’s 4x400m relay (Faith Ross, Dajour Miles, Masai Russell, Megan Moss), 3:33.26

Seventh place

Tai Brown, 110m hurdles, 13.57w (+2.7)

Eighth place

Molly Leppelmeier, discus throw, 166′8″/50.81m

Tori Herman, 1500m, 4:20.06

Faith Ross, 400m hurdles, 58.22

As a team, the Wildcat women totaled 28 points to finish 11th.

Following this meet, Wildcats who qualify will prepare for the NCAA East Preliminary Championships on May 27-29 in Jacksonville, Fla.

