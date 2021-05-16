Advertisement

Lexington doctor celebrates updated CDC information

((Source: CNN))
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has constantly updated information about COVID-19, including how it is spread and guidance for prevention.

Dr. Ryan Stanton said he was excited after the CDC said fully-vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks anymore.

“The vaccine is going to be better than a mask. It’s going to be better than distancing. So far it’s done a phenomenal job preventing the complications, deaths, and admissions from COVID.”

But for the past year, masks have been required. It’s one of the many changes the CDC has made.

While some people may be frustrated with constantly changing guidance, Dr. Stanton said that’s just what happens as time goes on. “Data changes as the evidence changes and the status of the virus changes,” he explained. “We’re going to see changes within the recommendations from the CDC, and that’s exactly what needs to happen. We get new information and things change.”

He said factors, like the vaccine, can change that data.

After seeing the progress, Dr. Stanton said the changes should be celebrated.

“It’s about measured responses based on the available evidence. When this first came out we didn’t have any knowledge on COVID-19!” As for what’s next, he said we should expect and want more updates. “Technology is going to get better, we’re going to get more specific coverage of these variants that are out there. And so that science is going to keep working away and trying to keep up.”

