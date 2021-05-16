Advertisement

No. 25 South Carolina sweeps Kentucky on Senior Weekend

The Wildcats (27-20, 11-16 SEC) have now lost five straight games.
South Carolina sweeps UK.
South Carolina sweeps UK.(Eddie Justice | UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In desperate need of some resume-building wins for the NCAA Tournament, Kentucky gets swept by No. 25 South Carolina on Senior Weekend.

The Gamecocks won 12-6, 9-0 and 11-6 on Sunday to complete the series sweep at Kentucky Proud Park. The Wildcats (27-20, 11-16 SEC) have now lost five straight games.

Kentucky will host Tennessee Tech on Tuesday before a trip to nationally-ranked Vanderbilt on Thursday night. The Wildcats have already clinched a berth in the SEC Tournament that opens May 25.

South Carolina used three three-run innings to take control and did just enough on the mound to keep the Cats at bay over the back half of the game. UK scored in the sixth, seventh and eighth but left 10 men on base as it tried to claw all the way back from a 7-1 deficit.

