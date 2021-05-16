One man injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting.

Police tell WKYT it happened around 8 p.m. Saturday off Davonport Drive.

Police got several calls of shots fired, and when they arrived on the scene they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with what officials describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, they are still working to investigate what happened, and do not have any suspect information available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.