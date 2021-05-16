One man injured in Lexington shooting
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting.
Police tell WKYT it happened around 8 p.m. Saturday off Davonport Drive.
Police got several calls of shots fired, and when they arrived on the scene they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with what officials describe as non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, they are still working to investigate what happened, and do not have any suspect information available at this time.
