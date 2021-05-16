Advertisement

One man injured in Lexington shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting.

Police tell WKYT it happened around 8 p.m. Saturday off Davonport Drive.

Police got several calls of shots fired, and when they arrived on the scene they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with what officials describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, they are still working to investigate what happened, and do not have any suspect information available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky will soon be back to 100% capacity
Following the CDC’s updated guidance on masks, Governor Andy Beshear says the state of Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky will immediately follow new CDC guidance on masks
A school bus was involved in a crash in Montgomery County Friday.
Teen killed in Montgomery County crash
Thursday is a day thousands of unemployed Kentuckians have waited for, as 13 regional...
Will Kentucky follow other states and end extra $300 a week unemployment payments?

Latest News

Officials say the parties are for raising funds for cancer patients.
‘You could have an impact’: Saint Joseph London Foundation hosts dinner parties
WATCH | Teen killed in Montgomery County crash
WATCH | Teen killed in Montgomery County crash
Missing tiger found in Texas
Stoops taking pictures with UK fans.
Stoops signs Old Wm. Tarr bottles Saturday at Total Wine