Randle, Knicks beat Celtics to clinch No. 4 seed in East

NEW YORK (AP) - Julius Randle and the New York Knicks will open the NBA playoffs at home.

Randle capped his All-Star season with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 96-92 to clinch the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. RJ Barrett scored 22 points for the Knicks, who won their third straight to finish 41-31 and set up a first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks.

New York is headed to the playoffs for the first time since winning the Atlantic Division title in 2012-13. The Celtics were already locked into the No. 7 spot in the play-in tournament and rested all their top players.

