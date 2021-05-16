Advertisement

Smith wins Gold in 100, Perry breaks school record in 200 at OVC Championships

The Colonel women and men both finished fifth in the team standings.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky freshman Kayla Smith won gold in the 100-meter dash and sophomore Quantasia Perry broke the EKU record in the women’s 200-meter dash on the final day of the OVC Track & Field Championships.

Smith exploded out of the blocks and led from the gun in the 100 meters finals, winning with a time of 11.54. She is the first EKU woman to win the OVC 100 meters title since 2010.

Perry finished seventh in the 100 meters, but bounced back in a big way in the 200 meters finals. The sophomore took silver in 23.59, crushing the previous school record of 23.75 held by Sheri Calhoun since 2003.

Smith won bronze in the 200 meters, clocking a personal-best time of 23.83.

Qualified Colonels will now compete at the NCAA East Preliminaries May 27-29 in Jacksonville, Florida.

