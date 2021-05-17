Amen House in Georgetown receives $5,000 check for food distribution

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials from Spectrum gave a $5,000 donation to the Amen House in Georgetown.

Spectrum officials and Kentucky Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer were on hand Monday morning to present the check to the Amen House.

As we come out of the pandemic, food insecurity is still a problem in Central Kentucky.

The Amen House hopes to end that problem and eliminate hunger in Scott County. They said Spectrum’s donation gives them ammunition in that fight. Executive Director Michelle Carlisle said the money would go straight to people in the community.

“The absolute reality is we will turn that money into food,” she said. “We do buy food straight from the grocery store, but whenever possible, we’re going to lean into those networks that make us be able to expand those dollars.”

Carlisle said in recent months, she’s seen a bit of a decline in the demand for food services, especially compared to this past November and December. But she said the reality is food insecurity will probably never go away completely.

“Hunger is not going anywhere,” Carlisle said. “We’re grateful to see a break in the height of the crazy, crazy demand for services, but we’re going to continue the fight just like we have for the past 30 years.”

If you want more information about the Amen House and its mission, you can visit their website.

This morning Spectrum presented a $5,000 check to Amen House in Georgetown to help their mission to eliminate food insecurity. I spoke with the executive director of Amen House who says this money end up going straight to people who need it. More information coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/tTwOoVeSyd — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) May 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.