Bell County Sheriff: Man charged with animal torture

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call Sunday at 1:22 p.m. to a house on Rae May Road due to a landlord having an issue with their tenant.

Deputies said 34-year-old Joshua Shane Blevins was living at the house. His landlord said they were evicting Blevins from the home.

In a news release, the deputy said he smelled an overwhelming odor of ammonia and feces when he walked inside the home. He also found a dog in the living room barricaded off by furniture.

A German Shepherd was found in a corner, police said it was “severely malnourished and dehydrated.” It was also urinating on itself and would lick it off the floor due to dehydration.

The deputy said the floor was covered with feces and the dog could not move without stepping in it. He noted the dog “had an extreme case of the mange.”

Bell County Animal Control officials were called to the home, due to the severity of the dog’s condition, it will have to be euthanized, a news release said.

Police said Blevins arrived at the home and was taken into custody and was later charged with torture dog/cat with serious physical injury or death. He was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

