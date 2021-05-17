Advertisement

Casting underway for national courtroom show filming in Lexington

By Grace Finerman
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodhill Cinema, the old movie theatre on Codell Drive in Lexington, will soon be home to a national courtroom show.

Shooting for “Relative Justice” kicks off this spring. The premise for the show is straightforward. It brings family squabbles from the living room to the courtroom.

Old Lexington movie theatre being brought back to life as studio for court TV show

Casting is still underway, according to executive producer Ross Babbit.

“If you have a dispute with a family member, we want to hear about it,” Babbit said.

Babbit says there will be people in the audience, with the studio carefully following covid protocols.

The court show is part of a bigger project for Wrigley Media Group. The ten theatres inside the cinema will be turned into studios. Relative Justice may be the first to shoot, but other projects could be on the horizon.

Babbit says they’ll bring an economic boom, and opportunity, to Kentucky.

“All of those shows are done in New York or LA, some of them are in Atlanta, and it’s been tougher to find cases in those areas because all the cases are taken up by those shows,” Babbit said. “We really feel like we’re tapping into a new market in this region of the country.”

Of the 150 episodes that will be filmed this year, Babbit says they’re going to need around 260 cases. He says so far they’ve booked 50 or 60 of these cases, and are now looking for others to fill spots.

If you’re interested in signing up to be on the show or in the audience, you can visit this website.

