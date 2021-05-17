Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Summer Surge Ahead

temps
temps(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are quickly transitioning into a whole new world of weather out there this week as summertime temps slowly build across the region. Scattered storms are acting as the warm up act (Get it? Warm up act ) to the summer surge.

Those scattered storms are out there today and will keep our temps down a bit for some areas. Temps may legitimately range from the low and mid 60s under any shower or storm, to near 80 for areas getting in on more sun.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around over the next few days, with the focus of the heaviest rains continuing to shift farther north and west. Temps make a run at 80 degrees for many through Wednesday.

A major ridge of high pressure then flexes some muscle later in the week into the coming weekend. This sends the storms back to the rest and boosts our temps into deep summer range. Highs hit the middle 80s from Friday into the weekend and may reach the upper 80s in a few spots. We continue to look mainly dry.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus was involved in a crash in Montgomery County Friday.
Teen killed in Montgomery County crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
One man injured in Lexington shooting
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
VACCINE TEAM | Is it a HIPAA violation to ask if someone is vaccinated?
Police said the 2015 Ford Mustang was going 143 miles-per-hour in a 70 MPH zone.
High-speed pursuit in Kentucky ends in arrest after man runs out of gas

Latest News

Scattered showers & thunderstorms possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will blast across Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter conditions with warmer temperatures
Radar & storms
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking storm chances before Summer surge
radar loop
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rain Chances and a Warm Up