Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Summer Surge Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are quickly transitioning into a whole new world of weather out there this week as summertime temps slowly build across the region. Scattered storms are acting as the warm up act (Get it? Warm up act ) to the summer surge.

Those scattered storms are out there today and will keep our temps down a bit for some areas. Temps may legitimately range from the low and mid 60s under any shower or storm, to near 80 for areas getting in on more sun.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around over the next few days, with the focus of the heaviest rains continuing to shift farther north and west. Temps make a run at 80 degrees for many through Wednesday.

A major ridge of high pressure then flexes some muscle later in the week into the coming weekend. This sends the storms back to the rest and boosts our temps into deep summer range. Highs hit the middle 80s from Friday into the weekend and may reach the upper 80s in a few spots. We continue to look mainly dry.

