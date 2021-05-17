EKU softball will face No. 9 Tennessee in Knoxville Regional

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - After winning their first OVC championship since 2004, the Eastern Kentucky softball team will face the No. 9 overall seed Tennessee in the opening round of the Knoxville Regional.

The Colonels and Volunteers will meet Friday at 2 p.m. on ESPN3. James Madison and Liberty are the other two teams in the Knoxville Regional.

The Colonels claimed the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday after knocking off No. 1 seed Southeast Missouri State, 5-4, in Oxford, Alabama.

