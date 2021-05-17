Fire crew rescues dog found in deep hole
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A dog is back with its owner after it was found at the bottom of a deep hole.
Ty McIntyre found the pup while checking a property northwest of Atlanta, according to a Facebook post from Cobb County Animal Services.
“Cobb Fire (Station 1) responded and with the help of ACO Huber the dog was freed unharmed,” an animal services Instagram post said. “The owner was located shortly after.”
It’s unclear how long the dog was in the hole.
