Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

He chose the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU, and Oklahoma State.
Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler plays against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college...
Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler plays against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler has committed to John Calipari and Kentucky.

Wheeler was an All-SEC Second-Team selection with the Bulldogs last season, averaging 14 points and a conference-leading 7.4 assists. He entered the transfer portal on April 20.

“I chose the University of Kentucky because it gives me the best opportunity to make a run at a national championship and pursue my dreams of playing in the NBA,” Wheeler said. “I can’t wait to get to Lexington and get to work.”

Wheeler is the fourth transfer Kentucky has added to its roster for next season over the last three and a half months. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe, Davidson guard Kellan Grady, a graduate transfer, and CJ Fredrick, a guard from Iowa, have all signed with UK.

