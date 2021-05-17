Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler has committed to John Calipari and Kentucky.

Wheeler was an All-SEC Second-Team selection with the Bulldogs last season, averaging 14 points and a conference-leading 7.4 assists. He entered the transfer portal on April 20.

He chose the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU, and Oklahoma State.

LIVE: Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler (@sahvir_) to announce his commitment with @GoodmanHoops. Will it be Kansas, Kentucky, LSU or Oklahoma State? https://t.co/NbhuZErQoC — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) May 17, 2021

“I chose the University of Kentucky because it gives me the best opportunity to make a run at a national championship and pursue my dreams of playing in the NBA,” Wheeler said. “I can’t wait to get to Lexington and get to work.”

Wheeler is the fourth transfer Kentucky has added to its roster for next season over the last three and a half months. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe, Davidson guard Kellan Grady, a graduate transfer, and CJ Fredrick, a guard from Iowa, have all signed with UK.

