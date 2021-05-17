Hollon hungry to make return to pro baseball with Gateway Grizzlies

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Woodford County star Clinton Hollon is set to make his return to professional baseball.

After shining on the diamond for the Lexington Legends in last summer’s Battle of the Bourbon Trail, Hollon has signed a contract with the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League and has already reported to spring training. They are located in Sauget, Illinois near St. Louis and Opening Day is set for May 27.

Hollon says he is ready to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

“Really the biggest thing was for me to know that they believed in my talent and just to come in and stay even-keel, accept the highs and the lows of what goes on with baseball,” said Hollon. “They are excited to have me, they saw my video that I had thrown and they thought I looked like a big-leaguer.”

Alex Walker told the story of Clinton Hollon last summer. He won a state championship at Woodford County and was a second round draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays. He played well in the minors before overdosing nine times in two years. You can watch the story below for background on Hollon and his whirlwind ride of a career.

