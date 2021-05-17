VACCINE TEAM | Is it a HIPAA violation to ask if someone is vaccinated?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

The CDC’s decision to ease mask guidelines last week has led to a lot of confusion. Some businesses updated their mask policies while others are still requiring customers to mask up.

One Kentucky bar is asking fully vaccinated patrons to show proof before going maskless.

Isn’t it a HIPAA violation for a business to ask for proof of vaccination?

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) created a national standard to protect a patient’s health information from being shared without consent. It’s important to remember that HIPAA only applies to healthcare entities.

Businesses that are not in the healthcare industry are not bound by HIPAA. That means it’s not a HIPAA violation for most places, including restaurants and retail stores, to ask for proof that you have been vaccinated. It does not mean you have to provide that information.

