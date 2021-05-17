Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter conditions with warmer temperatures

Temperatures will blast across Kentucky
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first part of the week will feature plenty of wet weather. The rest of the week has all the warmth.

Rounds of showers & thunderstorms will move through the region during the first part of the week. The setup will bring in some much warmer air. The wettest parts could include some decent rainfall in some areas. Especially, in some of the western counties.

Temperatures will likely reach the upper 70s and even some low 80s by the end of the middle and end of the week. This warmth will bring in some real change for us. These numbers will try to hold on for the remainder of the week and beyond.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

