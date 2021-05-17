Kentucky softball earns No. 14 seed, will host Lexington Regional
The Wildcats will host Northwestern Friday at 12:00.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky softball has earned the No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the Lexington Regional May 21-23 at John Cropp Stadium.
The Wildcats (39-13) will host Northwestern Friday at 12:00 on ESPN2. Notre Dame and Miami of Ohio are the other two teams in the Lexington Regional and will play Friday at 2:30.
If Kentucky wins the regional, they will likely face No. 3 seed Alabama down in Tuscaloosa.
2021 NCAA Softball Lexington Regional
John Cropp Stadium – Lexington, Ky.
Friday, May 21
Game 1 – Northwestern vs. Kentucky – Noon ET – ESPN2
Game 2 – Notre Dame vs. Miami (OH) – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN3
Saturday, May 22
Game 3 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – Noon ET
Game 4 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 2:30 p.m. ET
Game 5 – Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 – 5 p.m. ET
Sunday, May 23
Game 6 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 – Noon ET
Game 7 – (If necessary) – 2:30 p.m. ET
*** Times subject to change for TV
