Advertisement

Kentucky softball earns No. 14 seed, will host Lexington Regional

The Wildcats will host Northwestern Friday at 12:00.
UK earns No. 14 seed in NCAA Tournament.
UK earns No. 14 seed in NCAA Tournament.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky softball has earned the No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the Lexington Regional May 21-23 at John Cropp Stadium.

The Wildcats (39-13) will host Northwestern Friday at 12:00 on ESPN2. Notre Dame and Miami of Ohio are the other two teams in the Lexington Regional and will play Friday at 2:30.

If Kentucky wins the regional, they will likely face No. 3 seed Alabama down in Tuscaloosa.

2021 NCAA Softball Lexington Regional

John Cropp Stadium – Lexington, Ky.

Friday, May 21

Game 1 – Northwestern vs. Kentucky – Noon ET – ESPN2

Game 2 – Notre Dame vs. Miami (OH) – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN3

Saturday, May 22

Game 3 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – Noon ET

Game 4 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 5 – Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 – 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 23

Game 6 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 – Noon ET

Game 7 – (If necessary) – 2:30 p.m. ET

*** Times subject to change for TV

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus was involved in a crash in Montgomery County Friday.
Teen killed in Montgomery County crash
Officials from both Grayson and Breckinridge counties searched for a child that went missing in...
2-year-old girl drowns at Falls of Rough resort
Allegiant Air Flight 1313 had to make an emergency landing in Lexington Thursday.
Flight 1313 makes emergency landing in Lexington
File image
Two hospitalized after Woodford County crash
One man injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

EKU won the OVC tournament title
EKU softball will face No. 9 Tennessee in Knoxville Regional
Hollon just left for Spring Training.
Hollon hungry to make return to pro baseball with Gateway Grizzlies
OVC Track & Field Championships.
Smith wins Gold in 100, Perry breaks school record in 200 at OVC Championships
South Carolina sweeps UK.
No. 25 South Carolina sweeps Kentucky on Senior Weekend