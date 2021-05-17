Advertisement

NKY parents arrested after 4-year-old found living in ‘deplorable conditions’

Troy Caseltine, 44, and Susan Caseltine, 40.
Troy Caseltine, 44, and Susan Caseltine, 40.(Boone Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Gray Media
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The parents of a 4-year-old found locked in a bedroom and living in deplorable conditions have been arrested, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) responded Monday, May 10 to a home on the 1300 block of Ashford Drive after receiving a report of abuse and neglect.

They said the CHFS immediately removed the 4-year-old from the home and initiated a criminal investigation.

Detectives arrested the parents, Troy Caseltine, 44, and Susan Caseltine, 40, both of Florence.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was locked inside a bedroom for approximately 15 hours each day.

Investigators said the room was full of human feces on the walls and ceiling, a potty-training mat where the child was to sleep, holes in the wall, and trash and food on the floor.

Outside of the 15-hour confinement, the Caseltines allowed the victim to be out of the bedroom but would place him back in if he experienced an “outburst”, deputies said.

“The Caseltines stated that the child remained locked in the bedroom to prevent any distractions while the other children in the home virtually attended school,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Both parents were charged with one count of criminal abuse and are being held on $500,000 bond.

The remaining children were removed from the home and placed with a foster family.

