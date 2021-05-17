NYRA suspends Bob Baffert from Belmont Stakes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The New York Racing Association announced on Monday that they are suspending Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert from racing any of his horses at Belmont Park, Saratoga and the state’s other tracks.

Baffert is already suspended from Churchill Downs after Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test following the Kentucky Derby.

In a statement from the NYRA Monday, they cited Baffert’s “failed drug tests in the recent past, resulting in the assessment of penalties against him by thoroughbred racing regulators in Kentucky, California and Arkansas.”

The ban extends to Baffert’s assistants as well.

“In order to maintain a successful thoroughbred racing industry in New York, NYRA must protect the integrity of the sport for our fans, the betting public and racing participants,” David O’Rourke, chief executive of the New York Racing Association said. “That responsibility demands the action taken today in the best interests of thoroughbred racing.”

“A final determination regarding the length and terms of Mr. Baffert’s suspension will be based on information revealed during the course of the ongoing investigation in Kentucky, such as the post-Kentucky Derby test results of Medina Spirit.”

