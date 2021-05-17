Advertisement

Pipeline flows, but pump prices increase

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.(Source: WLOS, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gas is once again flowing to gas stations in the Southeast southeastern gas stations, but it’s coming at a steeper price.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.

It now stands at $3.03 a gallon. Last week, gas prices hit $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.

GasBuddy points to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown as the culprit for the higher pump prices.

With the pipeline back up and running, energy experts say they expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states.

Colonial shut down last week after a ransomware attack on its system.

On Saturday, the company said its system had returned to “normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus was involved in a crash in Montgomery County Friday.
Teen killed in Montgomery County crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
One man injured in Lexington shooting
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
VACCINE TEAM | Is it a HIPAA violation to ask if someone is vaccinated?
Police said the 2015 Ford Mustang was going 143 miles-per-hour in a 70 MPH zone.
High-speed pursuit in Kentucky ends in arrest after man runs out of gas

Latest News

WH
President Biden to visit Michigan Ford facility
UK practiced Monday before Tuesday's departure.
UK Women’s Golf set to play in 1st NCAA Championship since 1992
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Queen Margethe II of Denmark and the...
Biden expresses ‘support’ for cease-fire in Netanyahu call
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges