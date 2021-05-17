Two people killed in Bath County crash
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a weekend crash in Bath County.
It happened Sunday evening on Kentucky 11.
State police say 19-year-old Brooklyn Townsend, of Sharpsburg, lost control of her car, went across the center line and crashed into another vehicle, driven by 48-year-old James Bellamy, of Tollesboro.
Both of them died.
A passenger in Bellamy’s car was flown to UK Hospital. There’s no word on that person’s condition.
The crash is under investigation.
