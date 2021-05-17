Two people killed in Bath County crash

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a weekend crash in Bath County.

It happened Sunday evening on Kentucky 11.

State police say 19-year-old Brooklyn Townsend, of Sharpsburg, lost control of her car, went across the center line and crashed into another vehicle, driven by 48-year-old James Bellamy, of Tollesboro.

Both of them died.

A passenger in Bellamy’s car was flown to UK Hospital. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

The crash is under investigation.

