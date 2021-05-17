UK Women’s Golf set to play in 1st NCAA Championship since 1992

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the sixth time in program history and for the first time since 1992, the Kentucky women’s golf team is heading to the NCAA Championships.

The Wildcats head to Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday and they’ll begin competition May 21 at Grayhawk Golf Club. After clinching a spot in the national championship event with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Columbus Regional last Wednesday, the Wildcats will battle 23 other teams in Arizona.

Kentucky head coach Golda Borst says this breakthrough was a long time coming.

“It means the world to me personally,” said Borst. “This is why I took the job, to get Kentucky to a national level and for us to be a national contender. I didn’t expect it to take eleven years, but the road is a process and we are beyond excited.”

“It is so special,” said Kentucky team captain Rikke Svejgard Nielsen. “We have worked for this all year. It has been one of our goals to make it to the NCAA Championship. Even though it has been a thing Kentucky hasn’t done in 29 years, it’s something we wanted to do.”

The NCAA Championships will feature both stroke and match play. Teams will first compete in three 18-hole rounds of stroke-play competition. Following the third round, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top nine individuals not on an advancing team.

From the fourth round, the top eight teams from the 72-hole total scores will move on to the match-play bracket, which will be seeded in order of finish in stroke play. An individual champion will also be crowned after stroke play.

A knockout match-play competition will then take place to determine the team national champion.

Kentucky also has a team dog as a good luck charm.

🚨 CUTE DOGGO ALERT 🚨



Name is Mose (Yes. Like @theofficetv)@KentuckyWGolf had Mose at practice today as the Wildcats get set to play in their 1st NCAA Championships since 1992. @UKCoachGolda @laneyfrye pic.twitter.com/RMT6jlZXOc — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) May 17, 2021

