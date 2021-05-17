Advertisement

WATCH: Perry County crews, community members save man from overturned car in creek

Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office(Perry County Sheriff’s Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County emergency crews responded to an overturned car in a creek on Saturday.

Perry County Sheriff’s Office Detective P. Campbell said when he arrived on the scene he did not expect the driver to be alive.

However, he said crews at the scene decided to remove the man from the car.

“This, friends, is a miracle of God and must be shared. The Lord put the right people in the right place at the right time. These people would have to make decisions that are in consideration of someone else and not of themselves,” said Campbell. “I am immensely proud of the paramedics/EMTs that came to the rescue, the dispatchers that handled the call with great professionalism, and the citizens who displayed concern for a neighbor. Simply warms my heart and gives me faith in humanity,” he added.

You can watch the video below:

