Which stores require masks? Which don’t?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Major retailers are taking different approaches to the latest mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky is following the CDC’s guidance.

Below is a list of some national chains that have announced updates on their masking policy.

COSTCO: masks are not required

The company made the announcement in a letter sent to members.

KROGER: masks required

At this time, The Kroger Family of Companies continues to require everyone in our stores to wear masks. We are encouraging and incentivizing associate vaccinations by offering a $100 one-time payment to associates who receive the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy.

MEIJER: masks required

All Meijer customers must wear a face covering or face mask, according to the company’s website.

STARBUCKS: masks are not required

The coffee chain changed its policy a day after the CDC’s announcement.

TARGET: masks are not required

“Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances.”

TRADER JOE’S: masks are not required

The company made the announcement last week.

WALMART: masks are not required

Walmart sent a letter to every U.S. store saying, “vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs. We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

WHOLE FOODS: masks required

The company’s website says employees and shoppers are required to wear face masks.

