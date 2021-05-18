Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Summer Feel On The Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track a few showers and thunderstorms, but the focus of the forecast is on the abrupt flip to summer. This will bring a little early season sizzle to thermometers as we TRY to make a run at the 90 degree mark by the weekend for a few spots.

As always, we begin with what’s happening out there today. Highs are generally in the 75-80 degree range, but a few low 80s show up for areas getting in on more sun than the rest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around once again, but this isn’t terribly widespread.

Temps climb into the upper 70s and low 80s for Wednesday as a few storms remain. Just like today, this stuff is fairly scattered and more concentrated in the north and west.

I have no changes to the last of the week into the coming weekend. A big early season heat ridge builds across our region and the eastern half of the country. This pushes the storms well to our west and causes summertime to flourish around here.

Temps by the end of the week are deep into the 80s and this looks to continue into next week as isolated storms return.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.