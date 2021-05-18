City of Lexington searches for management group to re-open Kentucky Theatre

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is looking for a management group to re-open the Kentucky Theatre.

The historic theater on Main Street closed back in October after the pandemic forced most movie theaters to do the same last year.

The city owns the Kentucky Theatre.

The Kentucky Theatre Group was running it, but they ended the partnership with the city when the theater closed.

Mayor Linda Gorton says the city is looking for someone who can “continue the Kentucky’s popular traditions, and also bring in new ideas.”

