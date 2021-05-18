Community rallying around Fleming Co. family after teen brothers injured in crash

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians are rallying around a Fleming County family following a car crash. Hoss and Buddy Morgan were driving home from their Senior Day baseball game when they got into a serious wreck and both were taken to UK hospital.

“I heard my wife’s voice that the boys have been in an accident,” said Steven Morgan.

Steven and Stephanie Morgan haven’t left their sons’ side since Saturday. The weekend started off with a Senior Day celebration, and the Morgans said their boys stayed after their victory to cheer on the JV team.

They were just two or three minutes away from home when they crashed on I-65.

“We didn’t even get all the way up here, people started reaching out,” Stephanie said.

She said Buddy is battling serious injuries and has a long recovery ahead. They say Hoss is back at home recovering with a fractured elbow and heel, but just a few days after being released from the hospital he’s getting back on the baseball field. He’ll be wheeled out in his wheelchair before Wednesday’s game at East Carter to throw the first pitch.

While the family recovers, the community has stepped in. Church members built a wheelchair ramp at their house.

“The members of the football team came out to build and fix fences so we can get all of our cows moved out to the pasture, that would make it easier for the feeding,” Stephanie said.

The proud parents said both of their sons are competitive gentlemen.

“I hate to be their opponent because they’re there to win. Outside their foul lines, that’s all love and smiles,” Steven said.

Now, they’re waiting for those smiles to return. You can follow this link to a Gofundme that will help support the Morgans as they pay for hospital and transportation costs.

Fleming County brothers were involved in a serious car crash Saturday....just after their Senior Day victory. One of them has been released from the hospital, while the other has a long journey to go. Tonight, his parents share how the community has rallied around them. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/H2kbYmF6bx — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) May 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.