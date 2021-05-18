Advertisement

Dollywood ends masking, distancing policy

The new policy allows fully vaccinated visitors and those 12 and under to ditch the mask and physical distancing both indoors and outdoors.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has ended its mask policy for guests who are 12 and under or fully vaccinated, according to the park’s website.

The new policy allows fully vaccinated visitors and those 12 and under to ditch the mask and physical distancing both indoors and outdoors.

Dollywood is following suit after many other businesses have updated their masking policy to reflect the new guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control.

The update still requires unvaccinated park goers over the age of 12 to wear a mask while indoors.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
VACCINE TEAM | Is it a HIPAA violation to ask if someone is vaccinated?
Emergency Manager Don Gilliam says the fire is at a “tire store” in the 200 block of Hwy 618...
Lincoln Co. family business a total loss after large fire
Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
A woman shops wearing a facial mask during the coronavirus outbreak.
Which stores require masks? Which don’t?

Latest News

UK begins NCAA competition on Friday.
UK captain Svejgard Nielsen leading ‘Cats to NCAA Championships
File image
Policy change could allow some convicted murderers in Ky. to get new chance at parole
Pineville community rallies around Spanish teacher as he faces deportation - 6:00 p.m.
Pineville community rallies around Spanish teacher as he faces deportation - 6:00 p.m.
Lexington is looking for a management group to re-open the Kentucky Theatre.
WATCH | City of Lexington searches for management group to re-open Kentucky Theatre
Hoss and Buddy Morgan were driving home from their Senior Day baseball game when they got into...
Community rallying around Fleming Co. family after teen brothers injured in crash