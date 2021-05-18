Advertisement

Fayette County Public Schools officials, parents reflect on challenging year

(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools officials, parents, and students are grateful to see the end of a very tough school year.

The challenges of learning online have brought many headaches to all those involved with the process. Teachers tried to explain lessons through Zoom, and students completed assignments from dining room tables.

“Well, certainly this was an unscripted year like we never could imagine. It was a year that hopefully, we won’t ever have to repeat, that is for certain,” said FCPS Interim Superintendent Marlene Helm.

Students had problems logging online, and parents were frustrated with long wait times for tech support. It’s something parent Laura Camick is glad her children no longer have to deal with.

“I know that my children are super excited for summer to be here, but they’ve really enjoyed being back in person at school.” Carmick said.

School officials, parents, and students said they look forward to the next school year running much smoother.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
VACCINE TEAM | Is it a HIPAA violation to ask if someone is vaccinated?
Emergency Manager Don Gilliam says the fire is at a “tire store” in the 200 block of Hwy 618...
Lincoln Co. family business a total loss after large fire
A woman shops wearing a facial mask during the coronavirus outbreak.
Which stores require masks? Which don’t?
Police said the 2015 Ford Mustang was going 143 miles-per-hour in a 70 MPH zone.
High-speed pursuit in Kentucky ends in arrest after man runs out of gas

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear says cutting off the supplemental federal payments to unemployed Kentuckians...
Beshear: Ending extra jobless aid now would hurt economy
Mayor Linda Gorton delivers her third State of the Merged Government address.
Lexington offers more relief for small businesses
A man was caught on camera gracing the University of Kentucky campus with his epic dance moves.
‘Random dancing guy’ talks about his journey with dance
File image
Police warn of new phone scam targeting elderly people in Central Kentucky