Fayette County Public Schools officials, parents reflect on challenging year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools officials, parents, and students are grateful to see the end of a very tough school year.

The challenges of learning online have brought many headaches to all those involved with the process. Teachers tried to explain lessons through Zoom, and students completed assignments from dining room tables.

“Well, certainly this was an unscripted year like we never could imagine. It was a year that hopefully, we won’t ever have to repeat, that is for certain,” said FCPS Interim Superintendent Marlene Helm.

Students had problems logging online, and parents were frustrated with long wait times for tech support. It’s something parent Laura Camick is glad her children no longer have to deal with.

“I know that my children are super excited for summer to be here, but they’ve really enjoyed being back in person at school.” Carmick said.

School officials, parents, and students said they look forward to the next school year running much smoother.

