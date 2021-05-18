Advertisement

Former UofL basketball assistant coach Dino Gaudio federally charged with extortion

University of Louisville basketball’s former assistant coach Dino Gaudio has been federally...
University of Louisville basketball’s former assistant coach Dino Gaudio has been federally charged with extortion, according to court documents obtained Tuesday.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville basketball’s former assistant coach Dino Gaudio has been federally charged with extortion, according to court documents obtained Tuesday.

Gaudio’s contract was not renewed at the end of April of this year, being let go along with former assistant coach Luke Murray.

In court documents filed with the US District Court Western District of Kentucky, Guadio allegedly threatened to report to the media “allegations that the University of Louisville men’s basketball program had violated National College Athletic Association rules” in recruiting student athletes.

The University of Louisville released a statement regarding the charges against Gaudio:

“This afternoon, the United States Attorney’s Office of Western Kentucky charged former University of Louisville assistant men’s basketball coach Dino Gaudio with “interstate communication with intent to extort” related to the non-renewal of his contract with the University. As detailed in the charging document, after Gaudio was informed that his contract would not be renewed, he threatened to inform members of the media of alleged NCAA violations within the men’s basketball program unless he was paid a significant sum of money. The allegations of violations are the impermissible production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and the impermissible use of graduate managers in practices and workouts. While the University cannot comment further due to the ongoing federal investigation and the NCAA process, it continues to cooperate with authorities as well as with the NCAA on the matter.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
VACCINE TEAM | Is it a HIPAA violation to ask if someone is vaccinated?
Emergency Manager Don Gilliam says the fire is at a “tire store” in the 200 block of Hwy 618...
Lincoln Co. family business a total loss after large fire
Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
A woman shops wearing a facial mask during the coronavirus outbreak.
Which stores require masks? Which don’t?

Latest News

UK practiced Monday before Tuesday's departure.
UK Women’s Golf set to play in 1st NCAA Championship since 1992
Trainer Bob Baffert checks his stopwatch while watching workouts at Churchill Downs Wednesday,...
NYRA suspends Bob Baffert from Belmont Stakes
Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler plays against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college...
Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky
EKU won the OVC tournament title
EKU softball will face No. 9 Tennessee in Knoxville Regional