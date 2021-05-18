Gov. Beshear reports 645 new COVID-19 cases; 2.79% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 645 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 453,460 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.79% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 133 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 11 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 6,673.

As of Tuesday, 390 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 113 are in the ICU, and 53 are on ventilators.

The governor announced 1,932,189 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

