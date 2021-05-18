Advertisement

‘I’m just glad to be here’: Perry County man alive following horrific crash

Officials say the man was trapped inside the vehicle for more than seven hours.
Officials say the man was trapped inside the vehicle for more than seven hours.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The wakeup call that Austin Deaton received on Saturday is one that any family member dreads to receive.

“I got told that my brother was dead laying in the creek,” Deaton said. “I didn’t want to wake up to that.”

Deaton had just found out that his brother Charles was involved in a serious car crash at the intersection of Little Leatherwood Creek Road and Huff Lane, one that flipped his car completely upside down submerged in water.

”When the deputy arrived, they discovered later that there was a man trapped in there,” Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said.

Police officials said that Deaton was trapped in the vehicle for more than seven hours. Body camera footage from the Perry County Sheriff’s office shows the extend of the damage. Engle said that had it not been for a bystander with a tow truck, the situation could have been much worse.

”They used the boom to lift the car up and was able between the deputy and the EMTs and some of the citizens there, to safely remove the gentleman from the vehicle,” Engle said.

Deaton walked away with minor injuries and is now home with his family, unable to process what took place.

”I have no clue what happened. I remember everything, but it’s just like bits and pieces,” Charles said. “I don’t even know what to say, I’m just glad to be here.”

Through it all, he remains grateful for those that helped save his life.

”I’d just like to say thank you to the people that pulled me out of the car and the ones that found me and called 911,” Charles said. “I’d just like to say thanks.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus was involved in a crash in Montgomery County Friday.
Teen killed in Montgomery County crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
VACCINE TEAM | Is it a HIPAA violation to ask if someone is vaccinated?
One man injured in Lexington shooting
A woman shops wearing a facial mask during the coronavirus outbreak.
Which stores require masks? Which don’t?

Latest News

Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits
(Source: WAVE 3 News)
Beshear predicts ‘normal setting’ for schools in fall
File image
Lexington man accused of running escort service facing federal charges
The past week, the Estill County community has been fighting a war. Monday night was especially...
Estill Co. baseball team takes the field for the first time since passing of coach Blake Crowe