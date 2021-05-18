Advertisement

In-person court proceedings to resume following Supreme Court of Kentucky administrative order

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A majority of the COVID-19 restrictions followed by the state court system are being lifted.

The changes were released Tuesday, after the Supreme Court of Kentucky entered two administrative orders, and include a return to in-person court proceedings and eliminates mask requirements for fully vaccinated people.

The following changes were made, effective immediately:

Administrative Order 2021-16, Response to COVID-19 Emergency: Health and Safety Requirements

  • Allows in-person access to court facilities for any individual with business before the courts, except those who have symptoms of, have tested positive for, or have been exposed to COVID-19.
  • Eliminates the mask requirement for fully vaccinated members of the public entering court facilities and fully vaccinated KCOJ elected officials and employees.
  • Strongly encourages continued use of masks by members of the public and KCOJ elected officials and employees who are not fully vaccinated.
  • Permits judges to require individuals in their courtrooms to wear masks and gives appointing authorities the ability to require the employees they supervise to wear masks in a specific office, courtroom or department.
  • Encourages the continued use of remote technology for court proceedings and allows any individual with a scheduled remote hearing to appear remotely.
  • Allows judges to conduct in-person court proceedings.
  • Allows filings and payments to be made in-person at the local Office of Circuit Court Clerk.

Supreme Court Order 2021-17, Response to COVID-19 Emergency: Court Proceedings

  • Lifts most restrictions on jury trials but requires continuances, postponements and recusals for attorneys, parties and jurors who are ill or at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
  • Allows master commissioners to conduct judicial sales remotely or in person with no limitations.
  • Retains the July 1, 2021, start date for show cause dockets for payments of fines and court costs.
  • Suspends night traffic courts in Jefferson County until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
VACCINE TEAM | Is it a HIPAA violation to ask if someone is vaccinated?
Emergency Manager Don Gilliam says the fire is at a “tire store” in the 200 block of Hwy 618...
Lincoln Co. family business a total loss after large fire
A woman shops wearing a facial mask during the coronavirus outbreak.
Which stores require masks? Which don’t?
Right now, people on unemployment insurance receive an $300 a week from the federal government.
Gov. Beshear: Ky. will not follow other states opting out of federal government’s enhanced UI benefits

Latest News

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
‘It’s a major step forward:’ Group discusses importance of Horse Racing Integrity & Safety Act
City of Lexington searches for management group to re-open Kentucky Theatre
Students in LaRue County Schools will start their summer break four days early as the school...
Kentucky county’s bus driver shortage leads to early end of school year
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Summer Feel On The Way