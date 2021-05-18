Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little Summer-like sizzle for May

Temperatures will climb through the weekend
Temperatures will climb through the weekend(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will begin the solid climb up the thermometer later today.

Many of you will see those high temperatures reach levels that we haven’t seen since last year. That is the kind of warmth that could make a move on us! I expect highs to reach the low 80s for the middle of the week and upper 80s by the weekend.

Scattered showers & thunderstorms will hang around through Wednesday. I do not expect anything major to develop from these rounds of rain.

There is a really good chance that we could see highs flirt with 90 by this weekend. That’s just crazy when you consider how cool we were last week. Remember when we could barely get out of the low 60s during the afternoon and evening hours? Now we will blast past that during the morning hours.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

